Waymo working on self-driving trucks
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
OSLO Feb 13 Mobile telecoms firm Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly behind expectations on Wednesday and took a large impairment charge related to its Danish operations, it said.
Telenor's fourth quarter operating profit rose to 4.498 billion Norwegian crowns ($819.73 million) from 3.533 billion a year earlier but came behind analysts' expectation for 4.597 billion crowns.
Dragging its bottom line lower, the firm also took a 4 billion crown impairment related to its Danish operations as its reassessed the value of the subsidiary in light of fierce competition, lower revenues and weaker margins. ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
* Offer period extended to close at 7PM (Sydney time) on Thursday, 29 June 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: