BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
OSLO Feb 12 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reported fourth-quarter core profit below expectations on Wednesday and said it expected stable margins in 2014.
State-controlled Telenor's adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation rose 9.6 percent to 8.99 billion crowns ($1.47 billion), missing expectations for 9.20 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.1124 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000