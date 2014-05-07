OSLO May 7 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported first-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday and said it was maintaining its full year guidance.

Telenor's first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent to 9.30 billion crowns ($3.38 billion), beating expectations for 9.14 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)