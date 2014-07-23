OSLO, July 23 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
reported second-quarter earnings in line with
expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year EBITDA margin
guidance.
Telenor's second-quarter reported earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 9.42 billion
crowns ($1.52 billion), in line with expectations for 9.40
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The firm said it now expects its full year EBITDA margin to
beat the 2013 level, lifting its outlook after earlier
predicting a steady margin.
($1 = 6.1872 Norwegian Kroner)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)