OSLO Feb 10 Norwegian mobile phone operator
Telenor will reconsider its India strategy if buying
more frequencies in the country becomes unaffordable, Chief
Executive Sigve Brekke said while presenting the company's
fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.
"The future of the Indian operation will depend on
additional spectrum. There is a plan coming and we're going to
have a pragmatic and prudent approach. They are planning to put
a lot of spectrum up for auction," Brekke said.
"If we can't justify the revenue return on spectrum prices,
we will consider all other alternatives," he added.
Telenor has 42.6 million customers in India but has
struggled to turn a profit in the country.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing
by Stine Jacobsen)