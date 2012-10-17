MOSCOW Oct 17 The Moscow Arbitration Court has set the date of November 27 for a hearing of a lawsuit filed by Russia's competition watchdog FAS to overturn a February deal that lifted Norwegian group Telenor's stake in telecoms operator Vimpelcom.

The lawsuit, filed by FAS in April, highlighted the years-long dispute between Telenor and its Russian co-investor in Vimpelcom, billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo, over control and strategy of Vimpelcom, Russia's No.3 cellphone operator.

FAS, concerned with the dominant position of a foreign state-controlled firm in Vimpelcom whose Russian unit is considered a strategic asset by the government, said this month it could withdraw the lawsuit if Telenor and Altimo resolve their differences and reach equal ownership in Vimpelcom.

The court held the preliminary hearing of the lawsuit on Wednesday.