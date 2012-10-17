MOSCOW Oct 17 The Moscow Arbitration Court has
set the date of November 27 for a hearing of a lawsuit filed by
Russia's competition watchdog FAS to overturn a February deal
that lifted Norwegian group Telenor's stake in telecoms
operator Vimpelcom.
The lawsuit, filed by FAS in April, highlighted the
years-long dispute between Telenor and its Russian co-investor
in Vimpelcom, billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo, over control
and strategy of Vimpelcom, Russia's No.3 cellphone operator.
FAS, concerned with the dominant position of a foreign
state-controlled firm in Vimpelcom whose Russian unit is
considered a strategic asset by the government, said this month
it could withdraw the lawsuit if Telenor and Altimo resolve
their differences and reach equal ownership in Vimpelcom.
The court held the preliminary hearing of the lawsuit on
Wednesday.