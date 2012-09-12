MOSCOW Sep 12 Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly
Service may drop a lawsuit brought against Norwegian telecoms
company Telenor in connection with its shareholding
dispute at Russian telecoms firm Vimpelcom, the
service's head Igor Artemyev said on Wednesday.
The case brought by the anti-monopoly service coincides
with a bitter dispute between Telenor and Vimpelcom's other
major shareholder, Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian
conglomerate Alfa Group
Artemyev said that he didn't exclude a resolution of the
dispute at Vimpelcom within the next two weeks, in which case
the anti-monopoly service would drop its lawsuit, the state-run
news agency RIA reported.
In April Artemyev's agency filed a claim in a Moscow court
in which it alleged that Telenor's purchase of Vimpelcom shares
in February violated Russia's Strategic Investment Law.
In February Telenor had raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom
to 36.3 percent from 25 percent, buying the shares from Egyptian
tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather. Telenor then increased its
stake further in April to 39.51 percent.
, Artemyev said that the two shareholders were very close to
a resolution of their conflict, and that the Russian government
was fully informed about their negotiations.
He said that a resolution was needed by 1 October, the date
on which an option expires under which Telenor may buy 3 percent
of Vimpelcom shares from Sawiris, RIA reported.
"In general it would be better to resolve everything by this
date, in order to avoid some kind of second round," he said,
speaking in the central Russian city of Kazan.
