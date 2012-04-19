* Anti-monopoly regulator files claim in a Moscow court
* Telenor raised its Vimpelcom stake from 25 pct in Feb
* Claim seen a part of corporate row with Russia's Altimo
* Telenor says to look into whether Altimo played a role
By Maria Kiselyova and Balazs Koranyi
MOSCOW/OSLO, April 19 A Russian anti-trust
regulator is seeking to overturn the recent increase by Telenor
of its stake in mobile operator Vimpelcom,
charging the Norwegian telecoms group acted illegally.
The move, the latest twist in a long-running corporate
battle, would undo the deal through which Telenor took back
partial control of Vimpelcom from Altimo, part of Russian
oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, to give it a greater say
over strategy.
A claim by the Russian watchdog FAS in a Moscow commercial
court alleged that the February deal violated the Russian
Strategic Investment Law. The authority wants Telenor to return
the shares it bought, the Russian group said in a statement.
The news comes as Alfa-Group holds talks to sell its stake
in another Russian mobile phone company, MegaFon,
that could raise billions of dollars that analysts say it could
use to raise its Vimpelcom stake.
Telenor bought 234 million shares in Vimpelcom in
mid-February from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's company
Weather, boosting its voting share to 36.36 percent from 25
percent.
In April, it increased its stake further by buying 65
million common shares from JP Morgan Securities. Telenor now has
39.51 percent of the votes. Its economic interest also rose to
35.66 percent from 31.67 percent before.
"We believe we have fully complied with the Strategic
Investment Law as it has been interpreted and applied
to date," said Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard.
"There has not been any change of control in VimpelCom, nor
is there any agreement between Telenor and Weather Investments
concerning control of VimpelCom."
"It may be not just a coincidence that the talks over the
sale of Altimo's stake in MegaFon intensified at the same time
as Telenor strengthened its position in VimpelCom Ltd," said
Viktor Klimovich, analyst at VTB Capital.
"If so, Altimo may be preparing to take active steps to
strengthen its position in VimpelCom Ltd," he added.
RAISE ITS STAKE
Altimo could raise its stake in Vimpelcom by buying
preferred shares from Bertofan Investments, a vehicle of
Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk.
This stake, originally owned by Altimo, has changed hands
twice since last summer and its sale by Altimo was key to
terminating a shareholder agreement with Telenor.
These 'preferred' shares, which have voting rights but
receive no dividends, can be converted into common stock this
autumn, thus increasing the economic interest of their owner.
The conversion would cost some $1.4 billion, based on the
current market price.
In addition, Altimo could convert the 4.9 million preferred
shares it owns itself, boosting its economic interest to 36.4
percent from the current 31.4 percent, according to VTB
Capital's Klimovich.
Telenor's Melgaard said the company will look closely into
whether Altimo has any relationship to the FAS lawsuit.
Altimo's Vice President Evgeny Dumalkin said his company was
a third party, not involved in the claim, and that its lawyers
were studying the case.
"It is hard to see how this will play out, I did not
anticipate this coming," said Arild Nysaether, analyst at
Fondfinans.
CORPORATE BATTLE
Some analysts predicted that Telenor's move to increase its
Vimpelcom stake would reignite the wrangling between the two
shareholders who shook hands on a shareholder agreement in 2009.
That agreement gave Telenor pre-emptive rights to maintain
voting control in the event of a shift in ownership structure
but it lost that right with the invalidation of the shareholder
agreement.
The stakes of both Telenor and Altimo in Vimpelcom were
diluted as a result of a deal with Sawiris, which saw the
Russian firm enter new emerging markets and Italy through the
acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Orascom Telecom
and 100 percent of Italian firm Wind.
Telenor opposed the deal, arguing it would saddle the group
with too much debt and distract it from recouping market share
in Russia while unfairly depriving Telenor of some control.
While Telenor was contesting the deal in court, Altimo
triggered the termination of the shareholder deal by cutting its
stake to below 25 percent, allowing a board reshuffle aimed at
giving Sawiris seats on the board.
Telenor challenged the move, saying it believed the share
sale was to another entity controlled by the same owners, and
filing a claim seeking to uphold the agreement. It dropped the
arbitration in February while increasing its stake.
Vimpelcom said FAS now wants the court to oblige Vimpelcom,
Telenor and Altimo to enter into a similar shareholder agreement
to the one terminated by Altimo and until then, seeks to
prohibit Telenor from changing Vimpelcom's governing bodies.
Telenor shares were off 0.5 percent by 1309 GMT.