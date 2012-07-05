* Russia's FAS hopes for out-of-court settlement
* Telenor increased stake in Vimpelcom in February
MOSCOW, July 5 Norway's Telenor has
complied with Russian law in its efforts to control Russia's
No.3 mobile operator, Vimpelcom, a Telenor executive
said in an interview on Thursday.
Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36
percent in mid-February, taking back partial control of the
company from Altimo, the telecoms arm of Mikhail Fridman's
Alfa-Group, with which it has fought a years-long corporate
battle.
The move triggered a wave of hostilities with Altimo and
prompted Vimpelcom to defer dividend payments.
Russia's anti-monpoly body, the FAS, filed a lawsuit in
Moscow in April arguing the deal violated Russia's Strategic
Investment Law. The FAS said
last month that it was pushing for an out-of-court settlement
between the shareholders of Vimpelcom.
Telenor officials remain adamant the company's efforts to
secure control are legal.
"We believe that our actions were fully in line with the
Russian law and there are no grounds for us to change our
stance," Kjell-Morten Johnsen, Telenor's executive vice
president and head of the company's European operations, told
the Kommersant daily newspaper.
Johnsen also said the fight has not influenced Vimpelcom's
ability to pay its debts and said the dispute can be resolved.
"I don't think the situation is really serious at the
moment. The existing differences could be resolved. There are no
grounds for a flaring up and the conflict to be dragged for a
very long period of time," Johnsen said.