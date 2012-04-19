OSLO, April 19 Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service filed a claim in a Moscow commercial court, alleging that Telenor's purchase of VimpelCom shares in February violated the Russian Strategic Investment Law, Telenor said on Thursday.

The claim also asks the court to require Telenor to return the VimpelCom Ltd. shares it acquired and also seeks to require Telenor, VimpelCom Ltd. and Altimo to enter into a new shareholders agreement with substantially the same terms as the VimpelCom shareholders agreement terminated by Altimo last year.

Telenor said it has not yet been formally notified of the claim.