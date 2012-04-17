* Telenor had increased its Vimpelcom stake to over 25
percent
* Federal Anti-monopoly Service says Telenor breached the
law
MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's competition watchdog
is preparing to file a lawsuit against Norway's Telenor
, saying it breached a law on foreign investments while
increasing its stake in Russia's No.3 mobile phone operator
Vimpelcom, Interfax reported.
Telenor has been increasing its voting stake in Vimpelcom
since mid-February, and now has the right to 39.5 percent of
votes.
The Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed representative of
FAS, the watchdog, as saying the regulator believes Telenor
violated the law on foreign investments in 'strategically
important' Russian companies. It gave no further details.
Telenor most recently increased its voting stake in
Vimpelcom to 39.51 percent from 36.36 percent as a result of a
$715-million deal with JP Morgan Securities.
The purchase followed a February deal with Vimpelcom
co-owner Naguib Sawiris which saw Telenor wrestle back partial
control of Vimpelcom from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's
Alfa Group, pushing its stake up from 25 percent.
"Telenor received a routine request for information from FAS
in March and provided FAS with the information that it
requested. Telenor has not received any further communications
from FAS, and has not been served with any lawsuit," said
Telenor spokeswoman Anna Ivanova-Golitsina.
A spokesman for FAS could not immediately be reached for
comment.