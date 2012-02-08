BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
OSLO Feb 8 Shares in Norwegian telecoms group Telenor fell 1 percent in opening trade on Wednesday after reporting its fourth-quarter earnings.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------