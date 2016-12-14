OSLO Dec 14 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor will present the latest revisions to its digital strategy in February, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday following a bruising conflict with the head of the board of directors.

The board late on Tuesday expressed faith in CEO Sigve Brekke and agreed on a long-term plan for the business as Telenor sought to overcome disagreements that had played out in public over strategy, governance and compliance.

On Wednesday, Brekke and Chairwoman Gunn Waersted told a news conference they had put the conflict behind them and that both would continue in their positions.

"Since the autumn of last year we've begun implementing our digital strategy. This year we've reviewed it, so it's not a new strategy, it's an adjustment," Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of the news conference.

"We believe in creating value through digitalisation ... people use their telephones much more, and there are opportunities for cloud-based solutions, and in communicating digitally with customers and not just physically," he added.

In August, Brekke told Reuters the company would set up a separate business unit to claim a share of the rapidly growing mobile advertising market in Asia.

Telenor, which has some 211 million mobile subscribers in 13 countries, derives about half its revenues from Asia. The company has indicated it may exit the loss-making India market in 2017. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)