OSLO Dec 14 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
will present the latest revisions to its digital
strategy in February, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday following a bruising conflict with the head of the
board of directors.
The board late on Tuesday expressed faith in CEO Sigve
Brekke and agreed on a long-term plan for the business as
Telenor sought to overcome disagreements that had played out in
public over strategy, governance and compliance.
On Wednesday, Brekke and Chairwoman Gunn Waersted told a
news conference they had put the conflict behind them and that
both would continue in their positions.
"Since the autumn of last year we've begun implementing our
digital strategy. This year we've reviewed it, so it's not a new
strategy, it's an adjustment," Brekke told Reuters on the
sidelines of the news conference.
"We believe in creating value through digitalisation ...
people use their telephones much more, and there are
opportunities for cloud-based solutions, and in communicating
digitally with customers and not just physically," he added.
In August, Brekke told Reuters the company would set up a
separate business unit to claim a share of the rapidly growing
mobile advertising market in Asia.
Telenor, which has some 211 million mobile subscribers in 13
countries, derives about half its revenues from Asia. The
company has indicated it may exit the loss-making India market
in 2017.
