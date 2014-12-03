* Danish deal could run into regulatory hurdle
OSLO, Dec 3 Norwegian telecoms company Telenor
and Sweden's TeliaSonera have agreed to
combine their Danish mobile businesses to boost margins in their
toughest market.
The plan to put their Danish operations into a 50-50 joint
venture, which aims to save 800 million Danish crowns ($133
million) a year by 2019, lifted the share price of both
companies and their main rival on investor hopes of an end to
cut-throat price competition.
The combined business would be broadly on a par with
Denmark's former national telecoms operator TDC and
could raise competition concerns because the new top two players
would each hold 40 percent of the market. It would also leave
Hi3G, marketed under the name 3 and majority owned by Hutchison
Whampoa, a distant third.
But the move is not without precedent. The European Union
has already cleared deals that cut the number of players to
three from four in Austria, Germany and Ireland, requiring only
minor concessions.
"There's a huge need for consolidation in Europe, and we
can't allow ourselves to fall behind the United States and
China," Kjell-Morten Johnsen, head of Telenor's European
operations, told Reuters.
SHARES RISE
Shares in Telenor and TeliaSonera, which had tried to merge
more than a decade ago, both rose by about 2 percent while TDC
gained 5 percent, with analysts citing expectations that
competition would focus less on the low prices that have
depressed margins.
"The main beneficiary of the Telia/Telenor merger
announcement is clearly TDC," Nordea said in a note to clients.
The deal, which will require European Commission approval,
is expected to result in about 800 million Danish crowns in
integration expenses between 2015 and 2017, Telenor added.
"We have no expectations of this aggravating competition;
quite the contrary. This will create broader competition when it
comes to quality and innovation instead of the unilateral focus
on pricing," TDC Chief Executive Carsten Dilling told Reuters.
Approval is not a foregone conclusion. TeliaSonera hit a
regulatory hurdle this week when a preliminary ruling by
Norwegian regulators blocked its acquisition of Tele2's
local unit on concerns it would lead to higher
prices.
"It's interesting to draw parallels," Arctic Securities
analyst Per Gunnar Nordahl said, "but they are completely
different markets. The profitability is at opposite end of the
scale in terms of Norway being very good and Denmark very bad."
Most analysts predicted that the deal would eventually be
approved, with JP Morgan saying the solution could be to
allow mobile virtual network operators enter the Danish market.
