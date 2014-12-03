Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
COPENHAGEN Dec 3 Denmark's biggest telecom operator TDC expects a merger of the Danish operations of rivals Telenor and TeliaSonera to help the sector focus on more than pricing, Chief Executive Carsten Dilling said on Wednesday.
"We have no expectations of this aggravating competition, quite the contrary. This will create a broader competition when it comes to quality and innovation instead of the unilateral focus on pricing," Dilling told Reuters.
(Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRSA) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded IRSA's Local-currency IDR (LC IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR3' from 'B/RR4'. The Rating Outlook on the corporate ratings is Stable. The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to IRSA's resilient operating performance during the p