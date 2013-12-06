BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
OSLO Dec 6 Norway's Telenor, Sweden's Teliasonera and TelcoData have won frequencies in a Norwegian mobile broadband spectrum auction, the Nordic country's Post and Telecommunications Authority said in a statement on Friday.
In a separate statement, Sweden's Tele2 said it had not won frequencies in the Norwegian auction. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Unit entered into a technology collaboration agreement with XOX Wallet sdn. Bhd