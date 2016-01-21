OSLO Jan 21 Telecom operators Telenor
and Teliasonera must compete in a new auction for
spectrum in Norway, following failed negotiations between the
two to agree on how to allocate previously awarded licenses, the
country's regulator said.
Norway's Telenor and Sweden's Teliasonera were the winners
of a December auction for the Norwegian spectrum. The two firms
had been asked to decide with each other how to divide the
frequencies.
A new auction comprising the two firms will be held to
decide the allocation, with a Jan. 28 deadline, the telecoms
regulator said on Thursday.
