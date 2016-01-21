OSLO Jan 21 Telecom operators Telenor and Teliasonera must compete in a new auction for spectrum in Norway, following failed negotiations between the two to agree on how to allocate previously awarded licenses, the country's regulator said.

Norway's Telenor and Sweden's Teliasonera were the winners of a December auction for the Norwegian spectrum. The two firms had been asked to decide with each other how to divide the frequencies.

A new auction comprising the two firms will be held to decide the allocation, with a Jan. 28 deadline, the telecoms regulator said on Thursday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)