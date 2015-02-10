OSLO Feb 10 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor's
Thai subsidiary dtac reported fourth-quarter earnings
below forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected low single digit
revenue growth this year.
Dtac's quarterly earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation fell to 1.48 billion crowns ($195
million) from 1.52 billion a year earlier, missing expectations
for 1.76 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"In 2015, dtac expects low single digit service revenue
growth excluding interconnect (in local currency), an EBITDA
margin in-line with 2014 and capex of minimum THB 14 billion,"
Telenor said.
