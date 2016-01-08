BANGKOK Jan 8 Sigve Brekke, Telenor President and CEO, told a news conference in Bangkok

* Telenor has no plans to exit the Thai market and will continue to invest in Asia

* Company would continue supporting its Thai subsidiary, Total Access Communication, to stay competitive

