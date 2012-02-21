A girl walks past in front of a closed shop displaying the Uninor logo on its shutter in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

OSLO Norwegian telecom Telenor's (TEL.OL) partner in India, Unitech (UNTE.NS), said Telenor has no authority to cancel their shareholder agreement and set up a new company to carry on their Uninor joint venture, as the Norwegian company said it intends.

"We would like to clarify that the shareholders' agreement cannot be terminated by any party unilaterally," Unitech said in a statement, adding that the agreement contains non-compete provisions that Telenor's announced move would violate.

"It is shocking that Telenor intends to transfer the entire business to a new affiliated entity owned by itself," Unitech said, promising legal action to defend it interests.

"This not only shows complete disregard and oppression of the minority shareholder by Telenor, but is also against all principles of related party transactions."

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)