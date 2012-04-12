* India Company Law Board refers case for arbitration in
Singapore
* Telenor says to challenge order in a higher court
(Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's Company Law Board
has allowed Unitech Ltd's plea to refer a dispute over
its telecoms joint venture with Norway's Telenor for
arbitration in Singapore, potentially delaying a resolution.
Telenor said in a statement it was "surprised" by the
Company Law Board's order and would challenge it in a higher
court, adding its intention remained to establish a new venture
in India.
Telenor is seeking to scrap the joint venture and migrate
its business to a new company to seek fresh operating licences,
after the JV's telecoms permits were ordered to be revoked by
India's Supreme Court, which in February declared all permits
awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale "illegal and quashed".
Unitech has opposed Telenor's move and has said the
Norwegian company cannot unilaterally scrap the joint venture
agreement and that it had veto right to block any asset
transfer.
Both sides had separately approached the Company Law Board
over the dispute. Unitech last month appealed to the
quasi-judiciary body to refer the case for international
arbitration in Singapore, citing provisions in their shareholder
agreement.
Unitech said in a separate statement on Thursday it was
"pleased" by the Company Law Board's order and that their
shareholders' agreement "clearly defines" a dispute resolution
mechanism.
Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture, which
operates under the Uninor brand name, with Unitech holding the
remainder. With 41 million customers at end-February, the JV
ranks eighth in a market of 15 mobile carriers.
Shares in Unitech, a real estate company, rose as much as
6.3 percent after the news. At 0828 GMT, the shares were trading
3.4 percent up at 29.30 rupees.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)