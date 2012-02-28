(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* Telenor seeks to prevent "wrongful obstruction" to secure
India investment
* Unitech seeks to prevent Telenor from taking full control
of JV, assets
* Telenor wants to dump partner Unitech and form new co in
India
NEW DELHI, Feb 27 Norway's Telenor ASA
said it has approached India's Company Law Board to
prevent any "wrongful obstruction" of its effort to secure its
Indian investments, after its mobile phone joint venture partner
opposed its plan to scrap the partnership and migrate the
business to a new company.
Unitech said in a separate statement that it had also
approached the Company Law Board -- a quasi-judiciary body that
rules on corporate matters -- to safeguard its interests in the
joint venture.
The joint venture's 22 telecoms licences are among the 122
licences that were ordered to be revoked by the country's
Supreme Court earlier this month amid a probe into a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
Telenor, which had bought into the JV after the
licences were granted, last week accused Unitech of "fraud and
misrepresentation" and said it would form a new company with a
new partner. Unitech had termed Telenor's move as "shocking" and
that Telenor cannot terminate the agreement
unilaterally.
Unitech said on Monday it would resist any "mala fide" and
"unilateral" action by Telenor, reiterating its allegation that
Telenor had been trying to push it out of the joint venture.
The Indian real estate company said it filed the petition
with the Company Law Board seeking to enforce its rights and to
prevent Telenor from taking full control over the JV's business
including its assets.
Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture, which
operates under the Uninor brand. Unitech holds the remainder.
Uninor has been among the most aggressive of India's newer
telecom companies with nearly 40 million customers.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)