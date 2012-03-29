(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, March 28 India's tax office has
frozen shares owned by Unitech Ltd in a mobile phone
joint venture with Norway's Telenor over a tax demand
the Indian real estate company disputes as baseless.
Telenor owns a 67.25 percent stake in the joint venture,
Unitech Wireless, which operates under Uninor brand, with the
remainder held by Unitech.
The joint venture is among a group of telecom companies that
are set to lose their licences in early June after India's
Supreme Court last month ordered cancellation of all cellular
permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
Unitech Wireless acknowledged on Wednesday it had received
notices from India's tax office stating that they had "attached"
shares in the JV owned by Unitech through three of its units.
In a separate statement, Unitech said the tax office had
issued orders to two of its group companies demanding tax
related to the deal in which Telenor bought a majority stake in
the joint venture, adding the demand was "baseless".
"In the case of our two group companies, the tax department
has issued a demand order based on the presumptive gains on
their shareholding... without there being any actual sale of
shares by these companies and consequent profit to them," it
said.
A spokesman for Unitech declined to say how much the tax
office was demanding, while a spokeswoman for the tax office
could not be reached for a comment.
Unitech has previously said it did not sell its stake in the
phone company to Telenor, but issued new shares to the Norwegian
company to get investments in the venture.
Telenor and Unitech have been embroiled in a dispute since
the licence cancellation order. Telenor, which had bought into
the Indian venture after the licences had been awarded, has
accused Unitech of "fraud and misrepresentation".
Telenor wants to migrate the business to a new venture and
seek fresh licences in an auction. Unitech is opposing Telenor's
move. Both sides have appealed to India's Company Law Board, a
quasi-judiciary body, which resumed hearing the case this week.
With 41 million subscribers as of February, Uninor ranks
eighth in a market of 15 mobile operators.