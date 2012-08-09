NEW DELHI Aug 9 India's Company Law Board ruled
on Thursday that Telenor's joint venture in the country
cannot go ahead with a planned auction of its assets, according
to an order seen by Reuters, after the Norwegian mobile
carrier's minority partner Unitech Ltd challenged the
sale.
The cellular phone joint venture, which operates under the
Uninor brand, invited potential bidders to express interest by
Aug. 8 and had said its majority owner, Norway's Telenor, was
willing to bid in the auction.
The Company Law Board, a quasi-judicial body, had last week
told the joint venture not to proceed with the auction until a
further order.
Uninor had challenged the Company Law Board in Delhi High
Court, which, in a modified order, allowed it to seek interests
from potential bidders for the sale.
The joint venture's auction plan is seen as a move by
Telenor to buy out Unitech and rebuild the business, which is
set to lose its radio frequency operating licences after a
Supreme Court order.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)