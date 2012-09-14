By Anastasia Teterevleva
| MOSCOW, Sept 14
15 armed men in uniform visited Telenor's Moscow office
on Friday to hand over a request for information, the Norwegian
group said.
"We consider it an effort to pressure Telenor during the
continued dispute between Vimpelcom shareholders," a spokeswoman
said, adding that, typically, such requests would be sent by
post.
The information requested was regarding whether Telenor will
exercise an option to buy an additional 3.5 percent stake in
Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's holding company
Weather.
Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service brought a lawsuit
against Telenor earlier this year in which it alleged that a
purchase of Vimpelcom shares that Telenor made in February
violated Strategic Investment Law.
In February, Telenor raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to
36.3 percent from 25 percent after buying shares from Weather.
Telenor increased its stake further, to 39.51 percent, in April.
State-run news agency RIA reported that the head of the
anti-monopoly service, Igor Artemyev, said on Wednesday a
resolution was needed by Oct. 1, the date on which an option
expires under which Telenor may buy the extra shares.
The bailiff's office was not available to comment.