MOSCOW, Sept 14 A bailiff accompanied by around 15 armed men in uniform visited Telenor's Moscow office on Friday to hand over a request for information, the Norwegian group said.

"We consider it an effort to pressure Telenor during the continued dispute between Vimpelcom shareholders," a spokeswoman said, adding that, typically, such requests would be sent by post.

The information requested was regarding whether Telenor will exercise an option to buy an additional 3.5 percent stake in Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's holding company Weather.

Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service brought a lawsuit against Telenor earlier this year in which it alleged that a purchase of Vimpelcom shares that Telenor made in February violated Strategic Investment Law.

In February, Telenor raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.3 percent from 25 percent after buying shares from Weather. Telenor increased its stake further, to 39.51 percent, in April.

State-run news agency RIA reported that the head of the anti-monopoly service, Igor Artemyev, said on Wednesday a resolution was needed by Oct. 1, the date on which an option expires under which Telenor may buy the extra shares.

The bailiff's office was not available to comment.