OSLO Dec 8 Telenor said on Monday its
Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas has stepped down from the
supervisory board of the U.S.-listed Vimpelcom over a
corruption probe related to Vimpelcom's entry into the
Uzbekistan market.
"Corruption allegations and speculations are serious and
Telenor as a minority owner will continue to take necessary
actions to protect its interests," the Norwegian telecoms firm,
which holds 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom, said in a statement.
"By stepping down from the supervisory board of Vimpelcom,
Jon Fredrik Baksaas will eliminate any potential conflict of
interest under the circumstances," it added.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)