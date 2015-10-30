(Repeats to cover additional alert, without changes to text)

OSLO Oct 30 The chairman of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has resigned after losing the trust of its main shareholder, the Norwegian state, the company and the Norwegian industry minister said on Friday.

"I no longer have trust in the chairman of Telenor," Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement.

She said the loss of confidence was caused by the way Telenor chairman Svein Aaser has handled the probe by police of Vimpelcom's activities in Uzbekistan.

Vimpelcom is partly owned by Telenor. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)