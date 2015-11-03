OSLO Nov 3 Norwegian telecoms company Telenor
said on Tuesday a provision announced by international
telecoms group VimpelCom, of which Telenor owns 33
percent, increased the firm's concerns.
"Telenor Group sees VimpelCom's announcement today as a
serious development that significantly increases our concerns in
relation to the potential outcome of the still ongoing
investigations," Telenor said in a statement.
VimpelCom said on Tuesday it will take a provision
of $900 million in relation to an ongoing investigation by U.S.
and Dutch authorities into its business in Uzbekistan.
