OSLO Nov 11 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
said on Wednesday it has suspended two executives,
including its chief financial officer, over a probe into the
handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan.
"As a result of Telenor Group's previously announced
external review by Deloitte of the group's handling and
oversight of its minority ownership in Vimpelcom Ltd, Telenor
has today temporarily relieved CFO Richard Olav Aa and General
Counsel Paal Wien Espen of their responsibilities," the company
said in a statement.
The company, however, said it had no reason to believe that
the two executives had been involved in alleged corruption at
Vimpelcom, which is being investigated by police in the United
States, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Norway.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)