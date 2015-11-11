OSLO Nov 11 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Wednesday it has suspended two executives, including its chief financial officer, over a probe into the handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan.

"As a result of Telenor Group's previously announced external review by Deloitte of the group's handling and oversight of its minority ownership in Vimpelcom Ltd, Telenor has today temporarily relieved CFO Richard Olav Aa and General Counsel Paal Wien Espen of their responsibilities," the company said in a statement.

The company, however, said it had no reason to believe that the two executives had been involved in alleged corruption at Vimpelcom, which is being investigated by police in the United States, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Norway. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)