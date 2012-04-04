OSLO, April 4 The Norwegian telecom firm Telenor
has raised its stake in Vimpelcom following a
$715-million deal with JP Morgan Securities announced on
Wednesday, giving it even more of a say over the firm's strategy
in a long-running corporate battle.
After the deal, Telenor owns 35.66 percent of the shares in
Vimpelcom, against 31.67 percent earlier and 39.51 percent of
the votes, up from 36.36 percent in Vimpelcom.
In February Telenor wrestled back partial control of telecom
firm Vimpelcom from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's
Alfa Group.
"The news is rather negative for minority shareholders as we
see a further risk of company-transforming M&As in the medium
term, which might be unfavourable for them," VTB Capital
analysts Victor Klimovich and Natalia
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Megan Davies in
Moscow)