OSLO, April 4 The Norwegian telecom firm Telenor has raised its stake in Vimpelcom following a $715-million deal with JP Morgan Securities announced on Wednesday, giving it even more of a say over the firm's strategy in a long-running corporate battle.

After the deal, Telenor owns 35.66 percent of the shares in Vimpelcom, against 31.67 percent earlier and 39.51 percent of the votes, up from 36.36 percent in Vimpelcom.

In February Telenor wrestled back partial control of telecom firm Vimpelcom from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group.

"The news is rather negative for minority shareholders as we see a further risk of company-transforming M&As in the medium term, which might be unfavourable for them," VTB Capital analysts Victor Klimovich and Natalia

