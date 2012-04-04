OSLO, April 4 Norwegian telecom firm Telenor
has further raised its stake in Vimpelcom
following a $715-million deal with JP Morgan Securities
announced on Wednesday, giving it even more of a say over the
firm's strategy in a long-running corporate battle.
After buying 65 million common shares from the bank, Telenor
owns 35.66 percent of Vimpelcom, against 31.67 percent earlier,
and 39.51 percent of the votes, up from 36.36 percent before.
In February Telenor wrestled back partial control of
Vimpelcom from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group
after buying 234 million shares, boosting its ownwership from 25
percent.
"The news is rather negative for minority shareholders as we
see a further risk of company-transforming M&As in the medium
term, which might be unfavourable for them," VTB Capital
analysts Victor Klimovich and Natalia Pichugina wrote in a note
to clients.
"We think Telenor might be interested in further
strengthening, or even consolidating, its position in
Vimpelcom," they added.
