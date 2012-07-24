BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says about $1,217 million in combined aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes
OSLO, July 24 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor is concerned about the operational performance of Russia's Vimpelcom and is working with the firm to produce improvements, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told a news conference on Tuesday.
Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February, although the increase has been challenged by Russian anti-monopoly authorities.
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes
* Evine announces the promotion of Tim Peterman to chief operating officer / chief financial officer