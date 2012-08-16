* Both sides raise stake in Vimpelcom as Naguib Sawiris
exits
* Feuding shareholders close to parity ownership
* Telenor to have 43 pct of votes vs Alfa's 40.5 pct
* Alfa wants Telenor to sell down its shares to maintain
parity
By Balazs Koranyi and Maria Kiselyova
OSLO/MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group and Norway's Telenor brought some
respite to their fight for control of Vimpelcom by
taking near-equal stakes in deals which have buoyed shares in
the mobile operator.
The co-investors have repeatedly feuded over strategy during
the past decade, during which New York-listed Vimpelcom - with
an equity value of $15 billion - has expanded out of its Russian
base to earn the bulk of its revenues abroad.
Analysts said the two main shareholders could still have
different visions for Russia's no. 3 mobile operator but said
moves to create ownership parity were a positive step towards
resolving hostilities which have flared anew recently.
"This seems to be a step in the right direction and may
settle the dispute before it reaches the legal system," said
Markus Bjerke, an analyst at Arctic Securities.
Telenor said on Thursday it expected a court case initiated
by Russia's anti-monopoly regulator FAS to be dropped following
a deal a day earlier that secured Alfa unit Altimo a near-equal
Vimpelcom stake. The court case was in response to Telenor
raising its stake in Vimpelcom in February.
Telenor slightly increased its stake to 43 percent of votes
on Thursday from 39.5 percent, as Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris' Weather holding company exercised its option to sell
Telenor a 3.5 percent voting stake, as agreed in February.
Alfa's stake increase was also made possible by Sawiris'
decision to exit. Alfa said on Wednesday it bought a 14.8
percent voting stake from Weather for $3.6 billion, raising its
holding to 40.5 percent from 25 percent.
Sawiris had become a Vimpelcom shareholder as a result of a
more than $6 billion cash and share deal for his telecoms assets
- a 51 percent stake in Egypt-based Orascom Telecom
and 100 percent of Italy's Wind.
Telenor opposed the transaction that diluted its stake in
Vimpelcom because it saddled Vimpelcom with billions of dollars
of debt and distracted it from the Russian market where it ceded
the No.2 spot to MegaFon, then also co-owned by Alfa-Group.
Analysts at Uralsib said: "Yesterday's deal does not
guarantee that the shareholder conflict will be fully settled.
However, it is quite likely that the case initiated by the FAS
will be dropped and the ban on dividend payments lifted.
"This will certainly support the stock."
The anti-monopoly regulator FAS filed a lawsuit in April
challenging Telenor's dominant position in Vimpelcom and
obtained a court injunction preventing Vimpelcom from paying
dividends.
Newspaper reports suggest FAS wants Russian shareholders to
have at least the same weight in Vimpelcom as major foreign
co-investors and Alfa has called on the Norwegian group to sell
it a part of its stake to maintain parity.
Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom's Russian unit OJSC Vimpelcom,
which generates some 40 percent of Vimpelcom's total revenues,
is considered a strategic asset by the Russian government.
While an initial hearing on the FAS lawsuit is scheduled for
Oct. 17, the watchdog is seeking an out-of court settlement.
TRUCE
Telenor on Thursday declined to comment on Alfa's suggestion
that Telenor should sell it some of its own Vimpelcom shares and
said it needed to settle the anti-monopoly dispute first.
FAS also declined to comment when asked if it was satisfied
with the new ownership structure and would drop the legal case
that has prompted Vimpelcom to postpone a listing on a
European stock exchange.
"It is not yet clear whether FAS will still have any
complaints (regarding Telenor's ownership) but the fact that the
situation has begun to unfold is good news," said Konstantin
Belov, an analyst at Moscow-based Uralsib.
Vimpelcom's shares closed almost 9 percent higher on
Wednesday o n hopes the regulator will now drop its lawsuit,
paving the way for Vimpelcom to resume dividend payments. The
stock was off 2.35 percent in early trade on Thursday.
Alfa also has an option to increase its stake further by
buying 6 percent from Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk. Evgeny
Dumalkin, Vice-President of Altimo, said on Wednesday it was
reviewing all options.
The dispute between Telenor and Alfa has typified the
challenges many overseas investors face in Russia's
oligarch-dominated business world.
Analysts at Jefferies warned against interpreting the recent
developments as an end to the war.
"We fully expect the conflict to flare up again before long,
and would therefore not take a fundamentally more positive
stance on Telenor's exposure to Vimpelcom at this time,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.