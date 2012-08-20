* Says Vimpelcom's Russian co-investor Alfa controls more
* Claims 6 pct shareholder Viktor Pinchuk acts in Alfa's
interests
* Equal ownership seen a condition of truce, end of legal
case
* Telenor says agreement has yet to be reached
OSLO, Aug 20 Norway's Telenor said on
Monday it has no plans to sell shares in Vimpelcom to
achieve equal ownership with Russian co-investor Alfa-Group,
which it says already has effective control over more shares in
the mobile phone operator.
"Parity will not mean us selling anything. On the contrary,
we think they (Alfa-Group) own significantly more than we do,"
Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard told Reuters on Monday.
The two shareholders, at loggerheads over control of
Vimpelcom, last week moved a step closer to a truce by taking
near equal stakes in the group which holds a quarter of Russia's
mobile market but earns the bulk of its revenue abroad.
Alfa's unit Altimo raised its holding to 40.5 percent
recently and urged Telenor to sell it some of its own Vimpelcom
stake, which is set to rise to 43 percent as a result of an
options deal.
But Telenor claimed a 6 percent stake held Ukrainian tycoon
Viktor Pinchuk should be counted as part of the Alfa stake.
"We believe that the stake held by Ukrainian oligarch Victor
Pinchuk's investment company are actually shares parked by
Altimo. So we consider that Altimo's stake is actually 46.5
percent," Melgaard said.
The parity ownership is seen as a precondition for
withdrawal of a Russian regulator's lawsuit challenging the
dominant position of Telenor in Vimpelcom whose Russian unit is
considered by the Russian government a "strategic asset".
Evgeny Dumalkin, vice-president of Altimo, denied Pinchuk
was acting in Altimo's interests. Representatives for Pinchuk
were not immediately available for comment.
Pinchuk's company EastOne, which controls Ukraine's biggest
steel pipe producer Interpipe, bought the stake via its
investment vehicle Bertofan Investments in January.
The seller, Oleg Kiselev, had owned the Vimpelcom shares
only since June 2011 when he bought the stake, equal to 5.995
percent of all Vimpelcom outstanding voting shares, from Altimo.
Melgaard said Telenor had informed the Russian anti-monopoly
regulator FAS of its position regarding Altimo's alleged
affiliation with Pinchuk.
"What their stand is on this remains to be seen. The lawsuit
is still active," said Melgaard. "We have not agreed to anything
as of yet."
The watchdog's lawsuit, filed in April, aims to overturn
Telenor's February purchase of shares in Vimpelcom, which took
its shareholding above Altimo's. FAS is seeking an out-of-court
settlement of the case.
FAS said on Friday it was too early to talk about
withdrawing the lawsuit, although it welcomed the deal that saw
Altimo raise its Vimpelcom stake.