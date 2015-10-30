* Minister said has lost trust in Telenor chairman
* Cites handling of Vimpelcom probe
* Chairman has resigned with immediate effect
* Telenor shares down 2.6 percent, Vimpelcom down 6.0 pct
By Ole Petter Skonnord and Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, Oct 30 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor's
chairman Svein Aaser has resigned following a dispute
with the Norwegian state over his handling of a long-running
investigation into affiliate Vimpelcom's dealings in
Uzbekistan, the company and the government said on Friday.
"I no longer have trust in the chairman of Telenor,"
Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement.
The Norwegian government holds a 54 percent stake in
Telenor, which in turn owns 33 percent of Vimpelcom, the
international telecoms group controlled by Russian tycoon
Mikhail Fridman.
Telenor said earlier this month it would put its stake in
Vimpelcom up for sale after new Chief Executive Sigve Brekke
decided to sell following a review of the holding, which he
undertook after taking over from Jon Fredrik Baksaas in August.
But Maeland said she had lost confidence in the way Aaser
has handled the police investigation into Vimpelcom's activities
in Uzbekistan after receiving unspecified new information about
the case.
"This is information that both the Norwegian Parliament's
Control and Constitutional Committee and I should have received
earlier. I believe this is serious," she said.
"It is my view that the board of Telenor has not handled
this case well enough," Maeland later told Reuters.
Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands, where
Vimpelcom has its financial headquarters, said last year they
were investigating Vimpelcom's operations in Uzbekistan, without
providing further detail.
Telenor has said the investigation is into allegations that
unlawful payments were made by Vimpelcom to secure a network
operating licence in Uzbekistan.
SIMILAR PROBE
It also points in a statement on its website to a similar
probe by Swedish prosecutors of rival telecoms firm TeliaSonera
, over allegations that TeliaSonera paid around $350
million for its Uzbek 3G mobile network licence to a company it
knew was a front for the daughter of Uzbek president Islam
Karimov, Gulnara Karimova.
"We currently have no comment beyond what we have publicly
disclosed regarding this matter and we will update our
disclosure as appropriate," Vimpelcom spokesman Neil Moorhouse
said in an e-mailed statement.
Telenor shares were down 2.6 percent at 160.7 crowns by 1505
GMT, while TeliaSonera was down 0.1 percent and the STOXX Europe
600 telecoms sector index was down 0.5 percent.
Vimpelcom's U.S.-listed shares declined 6.0 percent.
Maeland said she was first informed verbally by Aaser about
the new information in the case last Friday.
"I asked him to have it in writing and received it on
Wednesday afternoon. We later had an additional meeting
yesterday to get more information," she said.
She did not specify what the new information received was,
out of concern for the police investigation.
The Control and Constitutional Committee said it would hold
a hearing about the case on Tuesday, Norwegian news agency NTB
reported.
"The Ministry and I have had different views on the handling
of the Vimpelcom issue," Aaser said in a statement announcing
his resignation. "I would like to emphasise that it is VimpelCom
that is under investigation and that Telenor has fully
cooperated with investigating authorities as a witness.
"The company continues to await the outcome of the
investigation."
