OSLO Nov 2 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has hired a law firm to independently investigate its handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan, the company's newly appointed chief executive told broadcaster NRK.

Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands announced last year they were investigating Vimpelcom, in which Telenor owns 33 percent, for its operations in the central Asian country, but without providing details.

On Friday, Telenor chairman Svein Aaser resigned following a dispute over the case with the Norwegian government, which owns 54 percent of the company.

Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke, who took the helm in August, announced the appointment of an external law firm, in an interview with NRK late on Sunday.

"It saddens me when Telenor's trust is questioned," Brekke said. "I want to make sure no stone is left unturned. I want to be certain of how Telenor has handled the Vimpelcom case in Uzbekistan all the way from 2005 until today."

He did not name the law firm.

Following a review by Brekke, Telenor said last month it planned to sell the stake in Vimpelcom.

On Friday, Telenor's shares fell 2.6 percent in Oslo following the resignation of its chairman. The shares of Vimpelcom fell by 2.1 percent on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)