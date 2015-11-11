(Adds details, background)
OSLO Nov 11 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
said on Wednesday it has suspended two executives,
including its chief financial officer, over a probe into the
handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan.
Vimpelcom, in which Telenor owns a 33 percent stake, is
under investigation by police in Norway, the Netherlands,
Switzerland and the United States over payments made in
connection to securing a network operating licence in
Uzbekistan.
Telenor has since hired a law firm arm of Deloitte
to review its relations with Vimpelcom.
"As a result of Telenor Group's previously announced
external review by Deloitte of the group's handling and
oversight of its minority ownership in Vimpelcom Ltd, Telenor
has today temporarily relieved CFO Richard Olav Aa and General
Counsel Paal Wien Espen of their responsibilities," Telenor said
in a statement.
However, it said it had no reason to believe that the two
executives had been involved in alleged corruption at Vimpelcom,
but had asked them to step aside while Deloitte conducts its
review to "avoid questions".
Aa and Espen will retain their salary and other benefits
during the period of leave of absence, it added.
Telenor said Executive Vice President Morten Karlsen Soerby
will serve as acting chief financial officer.
In a separate statement, Telenor said it has also
temporarily relieved two other managers of their
responsibilities: Fridtjof Rusten, CFO at Telenor's Thai
subsidiary dtac, and Ole Bjoern Sjulstad, head of Telenor
Russia, who were both former Telenor nominees to the Vimpelcom
board.
The company gave the same reason for their suspension as for
Aa and Espen, and stated it had no reasons to believe Rusten or
Sjulstad were involved in alleged corruption.
The suspensions come after Telenor on Monday severed its
consultancy agreement with former chief executive Jon Fredrik
Baksaas, who stepped down in August after 13 years at the helm,
and after its chairman Svein Aaser was forced to resign last
month.
The Norwegian government, which holds a 54 percent stake in
Telenor, said on Oct. 30 it had lost faith in then-chairman
Aaser due to his handling of the Vimpelcom case.
Telenor has said it has been a witness in the ongoing police
investigation and has shared all information requested by the
investigating authorities.
On Nov. 3 Vimpelcom announced it had made a $900 million
provision in relation to the Uzbekistan
investigation.
Norwegian police last week apprehended former Vimpelcom
chief executive Jo Lunder for questioning but a Norwegian court
ordered his release from police custody. Lunder has said he is
innocent.
