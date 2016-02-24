OSLO Feb 24 Telenor's newly-appointed Chairwoman Gunn Waersted promised an overhaul of the Norwegian telecoms operator on Wednesday in response to a corruption settlement by Vimpelcom's, in which it owns a stake.

Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom announced on Feb. 18 it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the second largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.

"We must learn from this case and see what we should do to avoid such situations in the future," Waersted told reporters, describing the case as "unacceptable".

Telenor is now awaiting the outcome of an investigation by auditors Deloitte into the company's handling of the investment.

The Norwegian government holds a 54-percent stake in Telenor, which in turn owns one third of the shares in Vimpelcom. Telenor last year put its shares up for sale but has not reported any progress since.

"Telenor says it could and should have handled this case better," Norway's Trade and Industry Minister Monica Maeland told reporters following a meeting with Waersted. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik)