BRIEF-PC Connection sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28
* PC Connection, Inc announces preliminary financials for the first quarter results 2017; company to release full results on April 20th
OSLO Jan 29 Norway's Telenor has a big enough cash flow to handle Vimpelcom's dividend cut and it is sensible for Russia-focused Vimpelcom to reduce its debt, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Wednesday.
Vimpelcom will slash its dividend to pay down debt piled up in an aggressive expansion drive, sending its shares sharply lower and also dragging down the Telenor stock.
"This will not put pressure on our cash flow," Baksaas told Reuters. "We have a cash flow that can handle this."
"It's sensible for Vimpelcom to cut its debt, even if we could have differing views on the way it's done."
Telenor holds 33 percent of Vimpelcom and 43 percent of voting rights.
* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share