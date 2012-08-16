OSLO Aug 16 Telecoms firm Telenor will
purchase another 3.5 percent of Vimpelcom after Egyptian
tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather Investments agreed to exercise a
sell option at a price of $113.6 million, Telenor said on
Thursday.
Telenor, which already holds 39.5 percent of Vimpelcom,
expects the deal to close on or before October 1.
Altimo, part of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa
Group, raised its stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent on
Wednesday after buying 14.8 percent of the firm from Weather
Investments.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)