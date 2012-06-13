Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
OSLO, June 13 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has asked the Supreme Court of Bermuda to declare that its purchase of Vimpelcom shares did not trigger a mandatory buyout requirement, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Vimpelcom's major shareholder Altimo earlier claimed that Telenor and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's Weather Investments acted in concert and their partnership should have triggered mandatory buyout offer requirement, a claim Telenor has rejected.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: