OSLO, June 13 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has asked the Supreme Court of Bermuda to declare that its purchase of Vimpelcom shares did not trigger a mandatory buyout requirement, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vimpelcom's major shareholder Altimo earlier claimed that Telenor and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's Weather Investments acted in concert and their partnership should have triggered mandatory buyout offer requirement, a claim Telenor has rejected.