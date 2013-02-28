BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
(Corrects source in first and second bullet points to remove reference to India)
Feb 28 - Telenor ASA : * Says appoints Alcatel Lucent to provide business transformation and managed services for its operations in India * Says agreement with Alcatel will cover the three 'circles' of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh * Further company coverage
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support