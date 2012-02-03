(Repeats to additional subscribers)

OSLO Feb 3 Telenor ASA said on Friday that it has decided to write down NOK 4.2 billion ($721.33 million) related to licences and goodwill in India following the Indian Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to cancel Uninor's 22 licences there.

The company said the write down will be included in Telenor's results for the fourth quarter of 2011, to be presented on Wednesday.

Telenor said that after the write down, its remaining accounting exposure (after tax) related to India is NOK 2.4 billion as of 31 December 2011. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)