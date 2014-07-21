Telenor Group's subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, has today announced its second quarter 2014 results. Telenor's consolidated figures in millions of Norwegian crowns are as follows:

Q214 Reuters poll Q213 Revenues 2,025 1,966 1,788 EBITDA before other items 1,094 n/a 916 EBITDA 1,098 1,032 916 Operating profit 781 n/a 632 CAPEX 285 n/a 157 During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 550,000 to 49.233 million.