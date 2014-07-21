Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
Telenor Group's subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, has today announced its second quarter 2014 results. Telenor's consolidated figures in millions of Norwegian crowns are as follows:
Q214 Reuters poll Q213 Revenues 2,025 1,966 1,788 EBITDA before other items 1,094 n/a 916 EBITDA 1,098 1,032 916 Operating profit 781 n/a 632 CAPEX 285 n/a 157 During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 550,000 to 49.233 million.
* JØRGEN HAUGLUND TO REPLACE KARL KRISTIAN HVIDT NIELSEN AS CHAIRMAN