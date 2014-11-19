MILAN Nov 19 Telecom Italia has sent an expression of interest for a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb to infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said Telecom Italia had not given indications on the price it would be prepared to pay for the stake. Vodafone has also expressed interest and may take part in a bidding auction for the company, the two sources said.

Metroweb, F2i and Telecom Italia were not immediately available for a comment while a spokesman for Vodafone in Italy declined to comment.

The chief executive of Vodafone, Vittorio Colao, said last week he would "take a look at" Metroweb if it were put up for sale, adding that he would only pursue a deal under the right conditions.

Telecom Italia has given a mandate to CEO Marco Patuano to negotiate the acquisition of the Metroweb stake, which would help the group boost investment in faster networks, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters last month.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi)