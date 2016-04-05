MADRID, April 5 Spanish fast-food company
Telepizza said on Tuesday it plans to list on domestic stock
markets with an issue worth between 500 million and 600 million
euros ($568 million-$681 million).
The company will issue new shares and make a secondary
offering of existing shares by current sole shareholder Foodco
Finance.
Proceeds from the listing would be used by the company to
reduce debt, pay for transaction costs associated with the
offering and pay and lend certain amounts to its managers under
incentive plans, Telepizza said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Jesus Aguado)