(Adds details from prospectus, background)
MADRID, April 15 Fast-food company Telepizza
said on Friday it planned to list on Spain's stock market on
April 27, looking to raise 550 million euros ($621 million) from
the share sale, to become one of the first Spanish companies to
seek a listing this year.
Specialised engineering company Dominion, a unit of car
parts company CIE Automotive, is planning to list on
the same day, after a dearth of new entrants so far this year.
Telepizza's private equity owner Permira, which bought the
company 10 years ago, aims to take advantage of Spain's economic
recovery to exit its investment, with the Spanish retail sector
having recorded rising sales for nearly 20 straight months.
Telepizza, which serves pizzas and burgers in 15 countries
from Poland to Colombia, said in its prospectus it planned to
price the shares at between 7 euros and 9.5 euros per share.
The deal will comprise an initial offering of new shares
worth 118.5 million euros and a secondary offering of existing
shares by Permira of 61.6 million shares worth 431.5 million
euros, proceeds of which would be used to reduce debt.
After Telepizza's listing, Foodco, which is 75 percent owned
by Permira, will hold 12.8 percent of the company. If an
over-allotment option is exercised, Foodco's stake will fall to
10 percent.
There will be a total of 98.98 million shares in Telepizza
after the IPO giving a prospective market capitalisation of 940
million euros at the highest indicated price of 9.5 euros. The
firm booked revenue of 492 million euros and core earnings of 58
million euros in 2015. Its debt stood at 390 million euros as of
end 2015, according to the prospectus.
($1 = 0.8852 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Angus
Berwick; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)