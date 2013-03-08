By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 8
LONDON, March 8 Spanish pizza delivery firm
Telepizza is attracting attention from investors in distressed
debt as some of its lenders seek to sell their exposure to avoid
a potential restructuring of loans and heavy losses, banking
sources said.
A 20-million-euro ($26.2 million) block of Telepizza's
mezzanine loans has been put up for sale on Europe's secondary
loan market in an auction process and bids are due Friday
afternoon, banking sources said.
The company's junior debt is currently trading well below 70
percent of face value - broadly the level at which leveraged
loans are considered to be distressed.
Its euro mezzanine loans were quoted at 43.5 percent of face
value on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.
Telepizza's euro payment-in-kind notes, meanwhile, have
fallen rapidly in a short period of time and were quoted at 25
percent of face value on Friday compared with 38 percent of face
value at the start of the year, according to TRLPC data.
"There is an on-going issue with the company as it has had
problems for some time and now some lenders in the deal have had
enough and want out," one of the bankers said.
Private equity firm Permira acquired Telepizza in 2006 for
962 million euros backed by 726 million euros of debt, according
to TRLPC data. Permira was not immediately available to comment.
Some distressed debt investors have been looking to build up
positions in Telepizza including Avenue Capital Group, Oakhill
and Oaktree, bankers said.
Many bankers predict Telepizza will need to look at its debt
structure and take action that could see junior leveraged loan
lenders experience heavy losses.
"The view is that at some point in time Permira will need to
go back to its lender group and discuss its debt situation. The
sponsor is doing what it can to manage the business and
ultimately senior lenders should be okay but lower down there
will be pain and the valuation could break in the mezzanine," a
second banker said.
"Distressed investors are buying into it as it is a cheap
way to get into the equity if a debt-for-equity swap takes
place."
Telepizza has around 70 percent of the pizza delivery market
in Spain through its 630 owned and franchised outlets. In
addition it has around 600 outlets internationally through its
presence in Portugal, Poland, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Central
America and the Middle East, according to Permira's website.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Mark Potter)