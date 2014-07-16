July 16 Teles AG Informationstechnologien : * Says H1 revenue eur 5.89 mln vs eur 5.7 mln year ago * Says H1 EBIT of eur -737,000 vs eur -549,000 year ago * Says H1 gross profit eur 3.12 mln vs eur 3.37 mln year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage