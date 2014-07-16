BRIEF-SITO Mobile announces senior leadership promotions
* SITO Mobile Ltd - Adam Meshekow, EVP product & national sales since September 2014, has been promoted to newly created role of chief revenue officer
July 16 Teles AG Informationstechnologien : * Says H1 revenue eur 5.89 mln vs eur 5.7 mln year ago * Says H1 EBIT of eur -737,000 vs eur -549,000 year ago * Says H1 gross profit eur 3.12 mln vs eur 3.37 mln year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* SITO Mobile Ltd - Adam Meshekow, EVP product & national sales since September 2014, has been promoted to newly created role of chief revenue officer
* Says it signs agreement to invest in solar cell project with total investment at 3.0 billion yuan ($435.39 million)