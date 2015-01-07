Jan 7 Teleste Oyj :

* Acquired entire share capital of Mitron Group Oy Ltd.

* Transaction is expected to increase teleste's 2015 net sales more than 22 million euros ($26.13 million)

* Impact on Teleste's operating profit is estimated to be positive.

* Transaction becomes effective on Jan. 7 2015

* Mitron's current management will continue to be in charge of business